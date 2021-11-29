Fifa engages SRC, but Zifa board remains suspended

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Fifa has reportedly endorsed action taken by the Sports and Recreation Commission in suspending the Zifa board over a number of accusations.

SRC and Fifa held what has been described as a productive meeting on Saturday and will continue engaging in the next couple of weeks to address “Zifa’s well-documented shortcomings”.

In the meantime, the Ziifa board remains suspended.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission held a meeting with Fifa officials Saturday November 27. The discussions, like the engagements before, have been productive. The parties are agreed on the manner in which matters affecting Zifa require to be addressed. SRC and Fifa are making further consultations with their respective stakeholders and will continue to dialogue in the coming weeks towards addressing Zifa’s documented shortcomings,” said the SRC in a statement.

It said pending a definitive agreement with Fifa, the Zifa board remains suspended as does the Zifa general secretary.

“Football in Zimbabwe on the other hand has not been suspended despite mischievous insinuations to the contrary in some sections of what we will refer to as sponsored media. Zifa secretariat remains in control of the management of the game on a day-to-day basis. The SRC is in full control of its activities. Further developments will be made as and when material occurrences manifest,” said the SRC.