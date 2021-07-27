Fifa hands lifetime ban to former Haitian head of referees over sexual harassment on female refs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA’s ethics committee has issued a lifetime ban to the Haitian Football Federation’s (FHF’s) former head of referees Rosnick Grant, after finding him guilty of committing acts of sexual harassment and abuse on young players and female referees.

Grant, was found to have abused his position and coerced young referees in order to prevent the reporting of such sexual abuse”, according to a statement from the ethics committee’s independent adjudicatory chamber.

“In the case of Grant, his conduct occurred between 2011 and 2021, and was related to sexual harassment and abuse, as well as threats and coercion (to prevent the reporting of such sexual abuse) towards female referees, and taking advantage of his position of authority in Haitian football refereeing in exchange for sexual favours.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Grant had breached art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the Fifa Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a lifetime ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 [£78,970] has been imposed on Grant,” read the adjudicatory chamber’s statement.

The lifetime ban on Grant has been received with joy and hope within the Zimbabwean refereeing circles following similar cases on the domestic scene were members of the Zimbabwe Referees Committee are being accused of sexually harassing and abusing female referees in return for promotion and game time.

Fifa are currently seized with investigations on the allegations faced by the officials and has been gathering statements from various individuals including media personnel.

Grant is a former international referee who had been president of the FHF’s referees’ commission since 2009 and had ultimate responsibility for the appointment of referees in Haiti’s domestic leagues. Several alleged victims to Britain’s The Guardian newspaper that he intimidated young officials by threatening to end their careers if

they did not have sex with him, and another said he had tried to take her virginity when she was 17. Most of the charges against Grant are similar to allegations faced by members of the ZRC.

According to The Guardian, Nella Joseph – the supervisor of Haiti’s Under-20 women’s team who was based at the Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets – was handed a 10-year ban in May after being found guilty of forcing players into having sex with former president Yvess Jean-Bart, and Fifa is continuing its investigation into allegations that the executive secretary Fenelus Guerrier blackmailed girls into having sex with him. Guerrier told the Guardian in September he was co-operating with what he described as a confidential inquiry.

Last month, Grant was summoned by the local magistrate in Croix-des-Bouquets after he was accused of attempting to arrange the killing of a journalist. He denies the claims.