Fifa invites domestic governing bodies for online summit

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Fifa has invited domestic governing bodies to an online summit on September 30 to discuss the football mother body’s biennial World Cup’s proposal.

In May 2021, Fifa began exploring the idea of holding a men’s football World Cup every two years instead of four.

Further plans have since been unveiled, and the proposal, which originally came from Saudi Arabia, has received support from some international organisations.

The topic is still under discussion and on September 30 Fifa’s member associations will meet to further discuss the issue.

“There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

“Fifa also invited its member associations to a first online summit on 30 September 2021. This is one of several opportunities to establish a constructive and open debate, at a global and regional level, over the coming months.”

The idea would be to have an international tournament each year from 2025-2026, alternating World Cups and continental tournaments like the European Championship and Copa America.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has promised decisions on staging a World Cup every two years would be made by the end of the year. – @innocentskizoe