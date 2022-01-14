Fifa suspends Malawian midfielder for misconduct

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

World football governing body Fifa have handed Malawian star midfielder John Banda a one match suspension for an offence he committed in a World Cup qualifier against Cameroon late last year.

A key member of the Flames’ Africa Cup of Nations squad that faces Zimbabwe’s Warriors this evening in a crucial Group B encounter, Banda was found to have breached Article 12.1 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code, denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

For his troubles on the day of the match at Orlando Stadium, Banda was handed a straight red card in the 21st minute of November 13 match where they were mauled 0-4 by the Indomitable Lions.

“Fifa Disciplinary Committee takes decision on the specific circumstances of each case. Included are direct red cards or cases of misconduct by players or officials decided on by the FDC,” wrote Fifa.

Banda is one of 12 players sanctioned by Fifa during the period under review with Prince Samolah of the Central African Republic receiving the most severe sanction after he was slapped with a five-match suspension.