Fifa World Cup qualifiers: Caf Group G matches left out of broadcasting deal

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL countries drawn in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches have been omitted from the free-to-air broadcasting rights deal recently awarded to the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

The deal saw AUB being given exclusive rights to Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal and Zambia in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zimbabwe are in Group G with South Africa, who they kick-off against on Friday, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Early this year Fifa launched an invitation to tender for the commercialisation of the terrestrial free-to-air rights in the Sub-Saharan Africa region and the process led to AUB being announced as the winner.

Zifa had not said whether or not the high-profile match against South Africa will be beamed live on television.