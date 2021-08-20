Fifa World Cup Qualifiers – Warriors 14-days away, as Bafana names squad

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH Zifa waiting for responses on the availability of international stars before announcing the squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, Bafana Bafana have named a 31-man squad for the tie.

The other country in their group is Ghana.

The Warriors and Bafana Bafana tie is set for September 3 at the National Sports Stadium.

Their clash will ignite memories of the 2000 World Cup qualifier, which ended in tragedy when 13 fans died and scores were injured in a stampede at the same venue.

Since 2000, Zimbabwe and South Africa have never faced each other in a World Cup qualifier and next month’s tie is likely to evoke painful memories of that tragedy.

Both sides know the importance of getting their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification on a good note, although the encounter will be played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bafana Bafana yesterday named a provisional side, with English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion striker Percy Tau leading a cast of seven overseas internationals.

Defenders, Siyanda Xulu from Haopel Tel Aviv FC in Israel and Portugal-based Thibang Phete, who plays for Os Belenenses, midfielders Kobamelo Kodisang, who plays for FC Braga B in Portugal, as well as Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark) and Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark) are the overseas based players in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Warrior’s squad is set to be announced next week after confirming the availability of international stars.

Warriors’ general manager Wellington Mpandare sent letters to clubs at the beginning of the month asking for the release of players for the World Cup qualifier.

The Warriors’ coaches will be hoping that the eight European-based players that missed the last crunch Afcon qualifier against Botswana due to stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions, which had been imposed by the United Kingdom and France, are available for the South Africa game.

The United Kingdom brigade led by Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, and comprising Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Brendan Galloway and David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), strikers Admiral Muskwe and Tinotenda Kadewere as well as midfielder Marshal Munetsi, are the players the technical staff want released for national duty.

They will be joined by South African-based players and a few from the domestic league to complete the squad for the crunch ties. — @ZililoR