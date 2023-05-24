Fifie Cinderella ready to share stage with Umlando hitmaker, Toss

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AFRO-DANCEHALL and Amapiano songstress Fifie Cinderella (born Farisai Musora) says she is ready to share the stage with Umlando hit-maker Toss in Bulawayo tomorrow evening.

The show is slated for the Palace Hotel. The Africa Day celebration gig is set to serve as a breakthrough for the up-and-coming local singer as she will be given a platform to showcase her talent at a gig expected to be highly attended.

Fifie Cinderella said she is geared up to show how talented she is.

“Fans must expect flames at the gig. As much I’m nervous, I’m excited. I believe that with support and love from fans, everything will be well. I believe in myself so fans must expect fireworks.

“I’m ready to perform as I’ve been preparing thoroughly so as not to disappoint those who believe in me. I believe when God says it’s your time to shine then no one can stop it. I have dreamed about these moments for my whole life and I’m thankful that God sent Boss Wellaz and DJ Keitho to guide me to that dream of mine.”

She said she is honoured to be sharing the stage with the icon that is Toss. – @mthabisi_mthire