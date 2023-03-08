Fifteen Zim tourism players exhibit in Berlin

Senior Business Reporter

Fifteen Zimbabwe tourism players are participating in the ongoing world’s largest travel show, the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Tourism together with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority ( ZTA) is leading the country’s various tourism industry players to promote Zimbabwe at the three-day exhibition which ends on Thursday.

The delegation is maximizing the opportunity to simultaneously engage with strategic tourism players from other regions of the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the travel show, the country’s ambassador to Germany, Alice Mashingaidze said the quality of the country’s exhibition is impressive.

“We are happy to be represented by 15 companies and they range from safari lodges to air and traffic. This is quite huge in marketing Zimbabwe, and we are so happy with the quality of the exhibitions that are taking place.

“We hope to increase the tourist statistics from Germany. We hope that all this will result in the vision 2030 that we are looking at,” she said.

One of the exhibitors, Sharon Stead of Amalinda Safari Collection said there is a huge buzz around the Zimbabwe pavilion.

“This has been the most exciting part of the ITB’s that I have experienced because there has been a huge amount of excitement around the stand. Its looking fabulous,” she said.