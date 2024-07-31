Fight over donkey cart lands man in dock for attempted murder

Peter Matika, [email protected]

ENRAGED that a neighbour took his donkey cart without permission, Secret Nyathi (40) from Beitbridge set upon his neighbour with a log.

He was arraigned before a Beitbridge magistrate on attempted murder charges. According to excerpts from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on 27 July this year Nyathi went to the complaint’s homestead, accusing him of taking his donkey drawn cart from his son.

“The accused person allegedly struck the complainant with a mopane log once on the forehead and twice on the back. The complainant who was bleeding profusely escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour’s homestead, before reporting the matter to the police, leading to Nyathi’s arrest,” read the document.

Nyathi was remanded in custody to 9 August for trial.