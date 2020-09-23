Filabusi man falls to his death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A FILABUSI man fell to his death off a moving vehicle while a man from Gwanda died after a vehicle he was travelling in overturned in two separate incidences.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the two incidents.

She said in the first incident which occurred on Sunday, Nkosiyapha Nyoni (39) was seated in the loading box of a pick-up truck when he stood up to talk to the driver while the vehicle was in motion.

“I can confirm that we recorded two fatal road accidents. The first one occurred in Dekezi Business Centre in Filabusi. Mr Danisa Nyoni was driving a pick-up truck along the Filabusi-Avoca Road with nine passengers on board. When he got to Dekezi Business Centre one of the passengers who was in the loading box Nkosiyapha Nyoni stood up intending to talk to the driver.

“He fell off the vehicle and he was run over by the right rear wheel and he died on the spot after sustaining head injuries. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Nyoni’s body was ferried to Filabusi District Hospital Mortuary,” she said.

Insp Mangena said in the second incident one person died while five others sustained injuries after a vehicle, they were travelling in overturned at Manama Business Centre.

She said on Monday, Mthabisi Nyathi was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board along the Manama-Kafusi Road. She said when he reached Manama Business Centre Nyathi lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned resulting in the death of Nkosana Ndlovu from Village 2 in Sezhubane area.

“Upon reaching Manama Business Centre Nyathi lost control of the vehicle which veered off the and overturned killing one passenger. Five others including the driver sustained injuries and two of them were referred to Mpilo Hospital as they were critical while the others were treated and discharged at Manama Hospital.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the driver was speeding. As police we continue to urge motorists to adhere to road regulations as by failing to do so they will be putting the lives of their passengers at risk. Passengers also have to be responsible and not do anything that might put their lives at risk such as standing while a vehicle is moving,” she said.

Nyathi, Inspector Mangena said, is being charged with culpable homicide.

@DubeMatutu