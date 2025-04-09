Filabusi man in court for “raping” neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A 34-YEAR-OLD man from Filabusi in Insiza District has appeared in court facing allegations of raping his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter and offering her sweets in an attempt to silence her.

Dumisani Ncube appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Ms Sithembiso Ndebele and he pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape. He was remanded in custody to April 17 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Ngonidzashe Shumba told the court that in February this year, Ncube lured the young girl into his house under the pretext of giving her sweets, before allegedly raping her.

“On the day in question, the complainant was playing outside her home with other children when the accused called her into his house, claiming he wanted to give her sweets to share with her friends,” said Mr Shumba.

Once inside, the court heard, Ncube directed the girl to his bedroom where he allegedly raped her. He then gave her sweets and instructed her to return outside and continue playing.

The following day, the girl began complaining of pain in her private parts, prompting her to confide in her mother. A police report was made, leading to Ncube’s arrest.

In his defence, Ncube denied the allegations, claiming they were fabricated by the complainant’s mother due to a personal grudge.

“Your Worship, I didn’t rape the complainant, and I have never summoned her into my bedroom. The complainant is young enough to be my daughter. I am a principled person and would never do such a thing.”

He further told the court that he had previously had a dispute with the complainant’s mother, which he believes led her to make false accusations against him.

@DubeMatutu