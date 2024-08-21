Filabusi’s Gugulethu Moyo continues gospel dominance across borders

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Winning award after award each year highlights the remarkable talent of fast-rising gospel songstress Gugulethu Moyo, who has become a regional sensation.

Born and raised in Filabusi, Moyo draws inspiration from Spirit of Praise member Thabile Myeni. She has become a household name in the gospel genre, making waves both locally and across the Limpopo River.

This past weekend, Moyo was crowned Best Gospel Artiste at the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards held in South Africa, making history as the only artiste to win at the prestigious event every year since its inception four years ago.

In 2021, she won in the Best Gospel Artiste category, followed by Best Female Artiste in 2022. Last year, she took home the Best Composer Award.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Moyo, who is based in South Africa, to discuss how she uses music to positively impact people’s lives.

“My inspiration comes from the need to preach the gospel through music. I realised that some people can be saved by the messages conveyed in the music,” said Moyo.

She began her professional singing career in 2016 and has since released two albums: Ngipheth’UJehova in 2017 and Akehluleki in 2019. She also has a string of singles to her name.

Moyo is working on several projects slated for release before the end of the year.

“I’m working on singles at the moment and looking forward to releasing them soon. My dream is to encourage and uplift other youths, showing them that with God, all things are possible,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Moyo acknowledged the challenges she faced at the start of her career, particularly in terms of finances, but she credits her faith and support system for helping her persevere.

“The journey wasn’t easy at first, but God made a way for me. I’m grateful to my family and all my fans for their support. My desire is to continue preaching the gospel to win more souls and save many,” Moyo added.

In addition to her music career, Moyo is also a fashion designer. She runs a fashion label called Gugu Designs, based in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. – @mthabisi_mthire