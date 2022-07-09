‘Fill up BF, we will give you a good game’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUPPORTERS, known as the 12th man in football, play a key role in motivating their teams and as such, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito wants Bosso fans to create an electrifying environment for his players at the stadium.

Bosso face Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, as Brito takes charge of his third game.

In his first match at Bosso, Brito saw a handful of supporters braving a chilly weather accompanied by light drizzle as Highlanders edged Black Rhinos 3-2.

That encounter was followed by an away 1-1 draw at Ngezi Platinum Stars, with Highlanders fans from Bulawayo and Harare driving to Baobab Stadium in their usual roadshows.

Playing at home against fourth-placed Manica Diamonds who have amassed 32 points, five above Highlanders, who are in eighth place after 19 games, Brito promises good, entertaining football to the club’s followers.

“We request supporters to come and behave, to support the team even if the boys make mistakes so they can improve for the team and after the game, we can celebrate the three points together.

But if the boys are not putting that effort during the game, they can criticise them, but I make a promise to them that if they can come in large numbers and fill up Barbourfields, we will give them a good game,” said Brito.

The Highlanders coach added: “When I came here, I asked two questions: if the team has supporters and I was told that we have the best supporters in the country and they come to BF to create a good ambience, good atmosphere for the team.

I want to make an invitation to them to fill up Barbourfields to prove they belong to the team and push the boys forward during the game.”

Brito understands that Manica Diamonds will not be pushovers, but has confidence in his players’ abilities.

The Portuguese expatriate believes that they are improving with each passing week and is excited with the progress that they are making.

Since the arrival of Brito, Bosso have been playing with confidence and one thing to note is that they rarely pump the ball forward, with their coach emphasising on patient build-ups from the back.

Attacking wingers Rahman Kutsanzira and Godfrey Makaruse have been converted to wingbacks, with the latter seemingly enjoying his new role as he occasionally overlaps and last weekend scored the equalizer for Bosso at Ngezi.

Peter Muduuhwa has found a new central defence partner in Mbongeni Ndlovu who was moved from left back, with Muziwakhe Dhlamini starting ahead of Adrian Silla in the midfield for Highlanders.

Seasoned players in keeper Ariel Sibanda, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and goalshy centre-forward Stanley Ngala are some of the players to watch for Highlanders.

Manica Diamonds will bank on the experience of goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo to lead their last line of defence, with veteran Temba Ndlovu marshalling the defence alongside Brian Chikwenya while Liberty Chakoroma and Pasca Manhanga lead their midfield. — @ZililoR