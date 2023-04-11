Filly rapper LucKie tackles betrayal on fourth single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FILABUSI-born and bred rapper Fortune Ncube who uses the stage name LucKie has dropped his fourth studio single.

The single released last Friday is titled Shadow Freestyle and is available on a number of digital platforms.

Speaking from South Africa where he is based, LucKie said: “Shadow freestyle is just me bringing a couple of aspects of my life to light. I did talk about my dad leaving when I was four and he never wrote again. I talk about betrayal and that’s something people relate to. It sounds personal they say, but I’m just playing with words, bars and punchlines.”

He said he started rapping around 2014 with this being his fourth single.

“My other singles are Khon’zolimala, 42 and Izolo,” said LucKie.

He said he wishes to be recognised locally and internationally and for his craft to be able to being about financial gains.

