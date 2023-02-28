Film director, Bwititi basking in Nama glory

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD ceremonies are synonymous with, “. . . and the winner is” and these words are particularly special to Masvingo-based film director Kuda Bryan Bwititi whose productions bagged a quartet of awards at the recently-held National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

Bwititi’s two film productions Intab’enkulu and 3 days in March ruled the roost at the awards ceremony, bagging four of the available six gongs in the Film and Television category.

Bwititi had to go to the podium four times with his drama series Intab’enkulu winning the Outstanding Screen Production (Television), 3 days in March bagging the Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film) gong, actress Sylvia Mavezere from 3 days in March being named the Outstanding Actress, as well as Searchmore Takavada, being the Outstanding Actor.

An elated Bwititi said: “I was expecting to win of course, but didn’t think I’d get four awards. I’m feeling overwhelmed. The gongs are attributed to a hard-working cast and crew. They put in their all into the winning projects and the result was an amazing piece of art.”

Intab’enkulu, a multilingual television programme airs on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and features Zambian actress Katonga Matale, Tanaka Munyavhi, Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, Percy Soko, and Samuel Malete. It is about a small mining township called Chisomo where people hustle every day for a living. The heart of the story is in a scary mountain where it is believed that people disappear or die when they go there. So, everything in the drama revolves around that mystery and its sacredness.

3 days in March is set in the Covid-19 pandemic times where a family of two finds themselves trapped in their house for days and questioning their survival under dire circumstances.

While others are still celebrating their Nama exploits, Bwititi is already plotting future projects.

“We’re already on a number of projects, notably ‘Bako’ a horror full-length film, a new series titled ‘Wafa wafa’ and a spin-off of Intab’enkulu titled ‘Kings of the mine’. We’ll be releasing them in a few months,” shared Bwititi. – @MbuleloMpofu