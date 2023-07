Filmmakers encouraged to register for MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy

Showbiz Writer

Aspiring Zimbabwean filmmakers have a few days left until the deadline for entries to the next MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy study year closes.

The MTF Academy is a regional study facility in which young people hoping to become filmmakers can boost their chances of careers in film-making. It has been operational since 2019 and has helped create a pool of new talent within the African film and television production industry, having seen more than 120 graduates emerge from the academy into the industry.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the next study year would start in October and applications to be considered for inclusion in the year-long curse would close on Friday.

“The MTF Academy looks for emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for an opportunity to hone their television and film production skills in a welcoming and conducive learning environment,” Dziva said.

There are three MTF Academies: one in Lusaka for Southern African students, one in Nairobi for East Africans and one in Lagos for West Africans. A full class is run in each, starting each year in October, and at graduation, it is hoped as many of these as possible can find places of career opportunity in the rapidly-growing African film-making industry.

The curriculum is devised with a facilitating partner, the Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communications.

“The students will be given hands-on training in areas such as film directing, sound design, and the business of film, with workplace experience in leading Africa Magic and SuperSport productions,” said Dziva.

“Students will also get enhanced training experience through the Academy’s partnerships, including those with the New York Film Academy, the Henley Business School, Dolby, and Canon.”

Dziva said various activities had recently taken place to encourage interest in the next class, including promotional events in Harare, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo.

“MultiChoice has been working with previous Zimbabwean MTF students including Rutendo Mahofa, Chimwemwe Chipidza and Nkosilesisa Ncube. We have also had active support from the Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust, and local creatives – Kudzai Madangwa, Alex Gwaze and Collin Nyamuyaruka.”

The current MTF Academy class which started studying late last year will be graduating in a few months’ time with two Zimbabweans, Marvellous Matswimbo and Simbarashe Nyahwa part of the class.