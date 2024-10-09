Final farewell for Tshinga Dube, Nation comes together to honour his legacy

The late National Hero retired Colonel Tshinga Dube’s widow Nomathemba Wendy and family accompanied by Highlanders players arrive for the send off ceremony at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday

Nqobile tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today set to lead the nation in laying to rest Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, a national hero, former Cabinet Minister, and decorated military strategist, who dedicated his life to the country’s liberation and development.

Col (Rtd) Dube (83) died last Thursday after a battle with kidney failure and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) honoured the late hero with a final military parade at Imbizo Barracks in Bulawayo. The ceremony, which started shortly after 10am, was steeped in military tradition and emotional tributes, with the ZNA’s Chief of Staff (Administration Staff), Major General Emmanuel Matatu, presiding over the proceedings.

In a moving tribute to Col (Rtd) Dube’s unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe, Maj Gen Matatu said the national hero embodied the principles of service and sacrifice, not only during the liberation struggle but throughout his life.

He said Col (Rtd) Dube was part of the genesis of the country’s military establishment.

“At the end of 1979, he was appointed to the ceasefire commission and assigned the task of integrating the former liberation fighters and the Rhodesian Army to form the ZNA. He was attested into ZNA as a commissioned Colonel and appointed commander Zimbabwe signals, a post he held until he retired in 1989,” he said.

“We have before us the mortal remains of a man who dedicated his entire life to serving his country. He belongs to a crop of pioneer liberation fighters and is a founder member of ZNA.

“He also worked hard to set up the systems of the army and to steer it through its formative years to become an effective force that has passed the test of war in both Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Maj Gen Matatu said Col (Rtd)Dube played a pivotal role in capacitating the SADC Allied Forces during the DRC mission between 1998 and 2002.

“He served as the deputy secretary for defence in charge of research and development and was appointed general manager for Zimbabwe Defence Industries where he worked for 23 years. Col (Rtd) Dube held many managerial and board appointments during his time at ZDI and he continued even after retiring there in 2012,” he said.

Maj Gen Matatu said the late national hero’s leadership qualities continued to be shown even when he joined politics as he served in various capacities in Government.

“Col (Rtd) Dube was a multi-talented officer, a leader who cared for and was respected by all his subordinates, he will be remembered by all of us for his immense contribution to the establishment of the army, especially the core of signals and his stewardship of this in the early years of the army,” he said.

Mourners comprising Ministers of State for Bulawayo, and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube and Dr Evelyn Ndlovu respectively, Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu, ex-ZIPRA commanders and family members, gathered at Imbizo Barracks to pay their last respects to one of Zimbabwe’s most illustrious war veterans.

Family, Government officials, former freedom fighters and the general public followed proceedings as the rhythmic cadence of a military band filled the air, playing solemn and sweet melodies that resonated through the historic barracks, which Col Rtd Dube once called home during his long service in the liberation struggle.

Senior military officials took turns laying wreaths beside Col (Rtd) Dube’s mahogany coffin, which was draped in the national flag

At 3.30 pm, as Dube’s body was lifted into the waiting military plane at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport, the crowd stood with hands over their hearts, their faces etched with respect, gratitude, and deep sorrow.

The plane ascended into the sky, and for a few fleeting moments, a quiet reverence settled over the airport.

The Russian Embassy to Zimbabwe yesterday joined the country in mourning Col (Rtd) Dube, who earned the name Cde Embassy in the armed struggle due to his constant visits to embassies.

Meanwhile, 15 buses have been organised to ferry mourners from Bulawayo to Harare for the burial service. — @nqotshili