Final interview dates for High Court judges set

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Second and final stage of High Court and Administrative Court Judges’ interviews will be held from May 13 to May 15 in Harare where 39 candidates have been invited for the process, the Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) has announced.

A total of 36 candidates will be interviewed over a two day period on May 13 and May 14 for the 10 High Court vacancies that are up for grabs while three, Mr Burukai Muchadzireva, Mr Kaitano Sande and Mr Katehwe Tawanda will be interviewed for the single Administrative Court post on May 15.

“The Judiciary Services Commission wishes to advise prospective candidates and members of the public that the second and final stage of the Judges’ interviews will be held on Monday 13, May 2024, Tuesday 14 May, 2024 and Wednesday 15 May 2024 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Harare, starting at 0830 hours,” said the JSC in a statement.

It said the interviews are open to the media and members of the public while anyone with queries or who requires more information on the interviews may contact the JSC Secretary at JSC House, No.161 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare.

The recruitment process for the 10 High Court Judges is meant to replace judges who died, resigned or were removed from office in terms of the constitution while the vacancy at the Administrative Court arose following the retirement of Justice Herbert Mandeya.

Section 179 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that; a person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the High Court, if he or she is at least 40 years old and, in addition-

(a) is or has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch or English and English is an officially recognised language; or

(b) for at least seven years, whether continuously or not, he or she has been qualified to practice as a legal practitioner- (i) in Zimbabwe:

(ii) in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch and English is an officially recognised language; or (iii) if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen, in a country in which the common law is English and English is an officially recognised language and is currently so qualified to practice.

Subsection 2 reads; to be appointed as a judge of the High Court, a person must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge.

At the moment the country has 36 judges deployed at the High Court.

High Court Judges candidates and day of interviews

MONDAY 13 MAY 2024

Bepura Innocent, Chitakunye Muneinazvo Evans, Chivayo Naison, Chiwaridzo Marko Tafirenyika, Damiso Choice Darangwa, Dembure Regis ,Dube Mpokiseng , Gatawa Tinevimbo, Hungwe Musindo Dunira, Jaravani Motion, Kasitomo William, Madondo Taruberekera, Makwande Bianca, Mambanje Stanford, Mambara Joel, Mandaza Gibson, Mandinde Wilbert Pfungwadzashe, Mazhande Tildah.

TUESDAY 14 MAY 2024

Moyo Elisha, Mupawaenda Barbara Kudzayi, Murambasvina Ignatious, Mushure Faith, Muzana Tamutswa,Ndebele Abednico, Ndlovu Vivia, Nduna Ngoni,Nyahuma Tichawana, Nyathi Sikhumbuzo, Nzero Ignatius Plaza, Ochieng David, Phillipa Philips, Siziba Sijabuliso, Tsikwa Clever Garikai, Tsunga Arnold, Unzemoyo Godfrey Simbarashe, Zigomo Roseline Lynette Kudakwashe