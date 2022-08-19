Finally, Andrea travelling to SA to record with DJ Maphorisa, Aubrey Qwana

Finally, Andrea travelling to SA to record with DJ Maphorisa, Aubrey Qwana Tinashe Mutarisi is among those who have made Andrea's trip to South Africa a reality

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based fast-rising musician Andrea The Vocalist will this afternoon leave the country for South Africa where he is expected to meet up with Amapiano kingpin, celebrated South African producer – DJ Maphorisa for their much-anticipated collaboration.

The collaboration had been hinted at for a while and in April this year, it was expected that DJ Maphorisa would come down to the resort city to work with the promising youngster. However, that did not materialise.

Blogger Plot Mhako (second from left) is among those who have been instrumental in mobilising support for Andrea. Far left is Andrea’s dad

Andrea The Vocalist who is being accompanied to the neighbouring country by his father is also set to work on the visuals for hit track Uhambo which features South African sensation Aubrey Qwana.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, JBross Entertainment founder Tendai Joe who is among those facilitating the collaboration, said Andrea The Vocalist will land in South Africa this afternoon.

“Andrea The Vocalist touches down at 3pm in Johannesburg. At the moment, he’s headed to the airport where we’ll receive him in South Africa.

“He’ll be in South Africa to record with DJ Maphorisa and also shoot a music video with Aubrey Qwana. This will be a special time for Andrea as it’ll be his first time in South Africa, and first time to meet Aubrey in person, the artiste he collaborated with on Uhambo,” Tendai Joe said.

He said Andrea will also complete the recording of his other new singles with his video with Qwana set to be directed by Makhadzi’s video director.

He went on to thank Tinashe Mutarisi and his family for making this trip possible.

Andrea had been in Harare for the past couple of days with his handlers clinching various deals for him.

– @mthabisi_mthire

