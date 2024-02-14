  • Today Wed, 14 Feb 2024

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube holds meeting with IMF team to discuss economic stabilization and re-engagement efforts

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, held a meeting with the IMF team led by Mr Wojciech Maliszewski in Harare on Wednesday.

 

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said the team had been in the country working on a new Staff Monitored Programme (SMP) to support the country’s economic stabilization efforts and the re-engagement agenda.

 

