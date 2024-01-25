  • Today Thu, 25 Jan 2024

Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube launches drones, cargo systems, and scanners in Beitbridge

Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube launches drones, cargo systems, and scanners in Beitbridge

The Minister of Finance  Economic Development and Invesment Promotion Prof Mthuli Ncube has arrived in Beitbridge to launch the drones,  electronic cargo systems,  fast scanners and officially open the Zimra flats.

drone -Pictures by Thupeyo Muleya X: @tupeyo

