Finance Minister rolls out ‘listening roadshows’

Business Reporter

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has embarked on a stakeholder listening and consultation programme as he prepares to roll out reforms to transform the country’s economy.

Yesterday, Prof Ncube met with 50 chief executive officers of the leading businesses in Zimbabwe to consult and listen to the challenges they are facing in their operations.

In a statement, the ministry said Prof Ncube began his consultative meetings with the private sector and would be meeting other stakeholders.

The meeting was held in Harare.

“Issues raised by Zimbabwe’s leading chief executive officers who met today with Professor Mthuli Ncube include prohibitive cost of finance, shortage of foreign currency, high import duties, uncompetitive business environment and bureaucracy,” reads the statement.

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development and the captains of industry discussed possible solutions to the challenges the business leaders are experiencing while operating in Zimbabwe.”

Minister Ncube has promised to take into account the issues raised and proposed solutions as he kicks off his mandate to make Zimbabwe a middle income country by 2030.

The chief executives and senior business leaders that met privately with the minister yesterday came from different companies drawn from diverse sectors.

These include Anglo-American, British American Tobacco, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ), CDF Investments Trust, Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Delta, Dulux Paints, Ecobank, EcoCash, Econet, Fastjet, FBC Bank, GEM Group, Imara, Innscor, Lafarge, Levy Group, Lobels, Masimba Holdings, Meikles Hotels, Minerva, National Foods, Nedbank, NMB Bank Limited and Old Mutual Group.

Others were Pick & Pay, Pulse Pharmaceuticals, RioZim, Securico, Stanbic Bank, Standard Chartered, Steward Bank, TelOne, Total Zimbabwe, United Refineries and Zimplats.

The minister is set to meet with other stakeholders on his “listening roadshow”.