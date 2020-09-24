Financial firm introduces outbound remittance service

Business Reporter

FINANCIAL solutions firm, Access Finance, has introduced outbound remittance service as part of its seamless payments product offering meant to facilitate global transactions from Zimbabwe.

The company already runs a domestic remittances network, registered bureau de change and money transfer agency with around 60 branches dotted around the country.

Access Finance’s business development manager, Ms Mildret Kujinga, said they have now developed a product for import payments across the globe, which is expected to plug out inconvenience experienced by clients over failure or delays in settling international obligations.

“Zimbabweans will now be able to make global payments without hassles. Most Zimbabweans have been struggling to make payments outside the country,” she said.

“Students have been stranded outside the country, not because parents did not have the money to honour their obligations but simply because parents could not find convenient ways of making these payments.

“Similarly, individuals have failed to sit for crucial examinations because they have failed to make payments to treasury bodies. Our customers can now process these payments instantly.”

Ms Kujinga said their outbound remittances business enables customers to execute any offshore payments with ease, including medical bills and subscriptions to international professional bodies.

She said her company had adequate capacity to facilitate payments across the world.

“We are licensed in the United Kingdom and South Africa. We are not limited to Zimbabwe alone, we are global,” she said.

“We also do this locally. For instance, the parent is sitting on RTGS and wants to pay in USD or vice versa. Or they want to liquidate their nostro and still make payments. We are the go-to people because we will process all these payments without a hassle.”

Locally, Access Finance facilitates conversion of currencies.