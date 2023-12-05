Financial inclusion key to sustainable economic growth: professor Mthuli Ncube

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

FINANCIAL inclusion is critical in poverty reduction, employment creation, entrepreneurship development and improved livelihoods as that leads to overall sustainable economic growth , Finance Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Government launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy II (NFIS II) in December last year to deepen the use of financial products in the informal sector to achieve the aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) and make those in the sector more prosperous as a result.

NDS1, among other priorities, aims to eradicate poverty and empower women, and youths, promote sustainable livelihoods for the less privileged and support people living with disability.

NFIS II rides on the successful implementation of (National Financial Inclusion Strategy I (NFIS I) that ran between 2016 and 2021 focusing more on access to financial services by the low-income and marginalised groups such as women, youths, rural communities, smallholder farmers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises .

Speaking at the 2023 inaugural Annual Financial Inclusion conference in Victoria Falls yesterday running under the theme ‘Leveraging Innovative Technologies for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability: From Access to Usage,” Prof Ncube highlighted that the theme reflects the urgent need to find new and innovative ways to align the developments and changes in the financial services sector to global technological and innovative changes in financial systems and business models.

Prof Ncube said financial inclusion determines the effectiveness of any monetary policy.

“If your monetary policy only affect a small part of the economy, it cannot be effective. It needs to impact on a broader part of the economy.

“Therefore, financial inclusion is a critical pillar for effective monetary policy implementation.”

The conference provided a platform for policymakers, regulators, financial service providers, mobile network operators and development partners to accelerate access to, and usage of financial services by the marginalised groups.

“I have no doubt that this, anchored on our fiscal and monetary measures to promote financial sector and macro-economic stability, will result in poverty reduction, employment creation, entrepreneurship development and improved livelihoods, and overall sustainable economic growth and development,” said Prof Ncube.

The key milestones point to a positive trajectory in our financial inclusion journey, and buttress the momentum in economic development targeted to transform the country towards Vision 2030, to attain the “Upper Middle-Income Economy”, through Leaving no one and no place behind

He added that it is critical that the country maintain and sustain the financial inclusion gains achieved to date and continue to work towards building resilient and sustainable livelihoods.

However, Prof Ncube indicated that while significant progress continues to be registered in a number of sectors in Zimbabwe, access to finance however remains key in unlocking the full potential of the various economic sectors and economic agents, and financial inclusion remains a cross cutting issue that will enable the country to achieve key objectives and national development aspirations.

As part of initiatives undertaken to promote financial inclusion as the country move towards Vision 2030 of a “Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle-Income Society”, Prof Ncube said Government established AFC Holdings and launched it in April 2021, to champion sustainable agriculture financing and infrastructure development, cognisant of the fact that Zimbabwe is an agro-based economy with agriculture contributing around 12 percent of GDP as of 2022 and creating employment for the majority of the population.

“AFC Holdings, with its four subsidiaries, namely, AFC Commercial Bank, AFC Land and Development Bank, AFC Leasing Company, and AFC Insurance Company, and

an extensive branch network in the rural areas, is better placed to offer a wider array of financial services to the marginalised rural and smallholder farmers.”

In an era of rapid globalization and technological advancements, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) recognises the importance of Information and

Communication Technologies (ICT) literacy, which refers to the ability to use ICT effectively and responsibly in various contexts. As a result, digital literacy has been integrated into the national curriculum, and ICT capacity development programmes implemented.

“This initiative will facilitate digital financial literacy which is critical in understanding and interacting with financial services providers on the digital platforms that have now become the norm in the financial sector.”

He reaffirmed Government’s commitment towards building an inclusive society and will ensure the financial inclusion agenda has an allocation in the National Budget, given its significance in economic growth.