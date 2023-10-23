Finger pointing at Highlanders . . . I’m not to blame says Brito

Fungai Muderere, fungai.muderere2bmetro.co.zw

FOLLOWING another uninspiring performance by his charges, this time against neighbours, Bulawayo Chiefs, Highlanders head gaffer Baltemar Brito has reckoned all was not pointing to the good.

Nursing a 17-year league title famine, Bosso have to be improvident for this success-starved black and white army.

It was Bosso’s 12th draw of a season they were highly tipped to end with the top accolade.

“This game was bound to be the summary of the season. We didn’t have enough chances. We played well in terms of ball possession, in terms of building games. We didn’t get so many chances in the late field. We should have won this match. Being here in the national duties, almost doing one session was difficult. Giving my assistants all the free freedom, (Madinda Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla) and they decided another system (a 3-5-2 formation) which is however, still the same whether we are playing an A, B, C team. This was not so fair. There has not been a question of plan at Highlanders in the last seven to eight games. We can change the team but the symptoms are there in the team,” said Brito.

“Even during this time I was off with the national team, the summary belongs to the last games. With me going there with the national team for about 15 days I don’t think I’m to blame. I conducted one session after that, it was not so fair but I did it because no one wanted to take the responsibility. I took that responsibility because no one wanted to take it. I took that responsibility myself. This was not a pressure. Since day one no one put us in the title battle, even with a lot of people criticising us we collected points.”

Bosso are on position three with 48 points, 12 ahead of now eleventh placed Bulawayo Chiefs.

“It was a good point gained by us. We could have done more, especially in the second-half. In the first-half we came at them but they were so lucky to become so resolute,” said Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Johanisi Nhumwa.

With five games to go, third-placed Bosso now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by nine points.

Week 29 Results at a glance

Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn, Triangle United 1-1 Simba Bhora, FC Platinum 1-1 Green Fuel

Herentals 1-0 Sheasham, ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Highlanders, CAPS United 1-1 Cranborne Bullets, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Yadah.