Fire breaks out at Mpilo, contained

14 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
Fire breaks out at Mpilo, contained The control box that developed an electrical fault and resulted in a fire

The Chronicle

Rejoice Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A QUICK reaction by Mpilo Central Hospital staff saved the day when they put out a fire following an electrical fault.

Mpilo Central Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said members of staff used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the fire brigade arrived.

“We had a small fire incident around 7:45 am. It was dictated in the form of smoke and was then traced to the control box on the second floor. The fire was put out by members of staff using fire extinguishers on the floor. Patients are safe and staff are at work, there were no injuries and nothing was burnt except the control panel,” he said.

However, the fire left the Nutrition Unit and the University Office within the hospital without power.

The hospital has been affected by a series of fires that occurred in 2018, 2019, and in 2022.

In May 2021, a fire that gutted the doctors’ accommodation facilities left 39 healthcare workers homeless.

Following the series of fire incidents, Government built and completed the doctors’ quarters last year.

@ReeSibanda

