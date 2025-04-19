Fire breaks out in emergency unit at Tembisa Hospital
Firefighters and the Gauteng emergency management services have responded to a fire at Tembisa Hospital’s accident and emergency unit. No casualties have been reported so far.
“The report that we have now is that all patients who were at the accident emergency unit have been safely evacuated to a safer area within the hospital. We will share an update later on once we have collected more information,” says Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says emergency teams are attending to a fire at Tembisa Hospital.
Reports say the accident and emergency unit of the hospital is affected by the fire. The premier has posted on X that he will provide a full update later. -SABC News
