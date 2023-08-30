Fire brigade battles Mutizi flea market inferno for 6 hours

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

Mutizi flea market in Bulawayo was last night razed down by a mysterious fire that destroyed everything leaving the more than 200 vendors operating from the stalls with nothing.

The flea market is situated along Lobengula Street behind the High Court on 8th Avenue extension opposite to Egodini.

Mr Stanley Mutizi, a son to the owner, says the fire started just before midnight with the fire brigade managing to keep it under control around 630am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, there was a devastating fire engulfing the entire flea market. With no other access available, we were left with no choice but to break down the gate. Our attempts to extinguish the fire with water started around midnight, but unfortunately, it had already done significant damage, reducing everything to ashes,” said Mr Mutizi.

He said it was around 630am that they managed to finally bring the fire under control and no one was harmed.

“Thankfully, there was a guard present inside the flea market at the time of the incident. He remained unharmed,” said Mr Mutizi.

He said the guard along with a few others who were in close proximity to the area reported hearing two explosive sounds prior to noticing the fire.

It’s a sombre atmosphere as some vendors are now openly wailing upon coming face to face with the devastating reality

While the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, three gas cylinders have been discovered in different stalls. Gas is not sold in the flea market

Two guard dogs were victims of the inferno.

This is a developing story…