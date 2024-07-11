Fire disrupts flights at Victoria Falls International Airport

Michelle Moyo – [email protected]

A FIRE incident at Victoria Falls International Airport in the Air Traffic Control Tower’s basement caused disruptions to flights on 10 July.

In a statement, the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Dr Engineer Elijah Chingosho said the swift response of the airport’s fire brigade contained the blaze, preventing any major damage or harm.

“However, the incident did impact flight schedules, and CAAZ wishes to apologize sincerely to all affected passengers and airlines for the inconvenience caused,” said Dr Eng Chingosho.

He said the fire occurred on the evening of 10 July 2024 and was contained without further incident or damage, and no one was injured.

“We would like to advise that the situation has normalised and that flight operations have since been restored as at 1018hrs this morning.”

The delays and inconvenience to all valued operators, passengers and other stakeholders are sincerely and deeply regretted,” said Dr Eng Chingosho.

