Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

A Fire burnt a flat at Bongoland in Victoria Falls on Friday evening.

The flat is one of the block of apartments owned by Shearwater Adventures where the tour operating company’ s workers reside.

Only one flat was burnt as firefighters arrived a few minutes after a report was made.

The Victoria Falls City Council dispatched three fire tenders to out the fire and the firemen took more than two hours as fresh smoke kept pouring from the two geysers on the roof.

Residents of the complex quickly switched off electricity in the residential area to prevent the fire from spreading to other flats.

While the council was swift to respond, lack of complete protective wear for its firefighters was apparent as some had no goggles, masks or gloves although they had overalls and helmets.

The cause of the fire has not been established as there was noone in the house when it broke out.