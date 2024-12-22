Fire Incident Averted at Bulawayo Restaurant: Quick Action Saves the Day

Peter Matika, [email protected]

In a close call that could have turned disastrous for local business owners, a fire at a popular restaurant was successfully contained thanks to the swift action of the city’s fire department.

Mr Mhlangano Moyo, the Chief Fire Officer for Bulawayo City, confirmed that an explosion from a chip frier nearly sparked a major blaze that could have cost thousands of dollars in damages.

The incidents occured at corner 12th Avenue and Fife Street, at Fish and Chips takeaways next to popular Pizza outlet Slice Pizzeria.

The incident occurred just before 8PM when the chip frier unexpectedly blew up, sending flames and smoke billowing into the air.

Customers and staff at the restaurant were sent scurrying for cover and understandably left shaken, but quick-thinking employees immediately raised the alarm, allowing firefighters to respond rapidly to the scene.

“We received the call just in time,” said Mr. Moyo. “Our teams arrived within minutes.

“Brigade received a report of a fire call at 12th Ave and fife street Fish and Chicken City. On arrival Brigade found a food outlet used as a take away filled with thick smoke in the shop.”

“The team used a PPV ( positive pressure ventilation) pump to clear the thick smoke. All power sources were isolated for smooth operations,” said Mr Moyo.

He said Investigations were instituted to ascertain the cause of fire.

“We urge operatives to use these gadgets very careful as they pause a serious danger. Also to constantly monitor the temperature by use of Detectors(installing devices that will automatically trip or alarm the operatives) and were able to contain the fire before it spread to other areas of the restaurant or neighboring businesses.”

Mr Moyo said their firefighters managed to prevent what could have been a significant loss for the establishment and surrounding shops.

He said no injuries were reported.

Local business owners breathed a sigh of relief, knowing that such incidents can often lead to costly repairs and potential shutdowns.

Customers at the scene expressed their gratitude to the fire department for their quick intervention, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in the kitchen.

“This could have been a nightmare for us,” said one nearby shop owner. “We are thankful that the fire team was on it so fast. It’s a reminder for all of us to ensure our equipment is well-maintained.”