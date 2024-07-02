Fired Deputy Minister Simelisizwe Sibanda issues public apology

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Cde Simelisizwe Sibanda, has issued a public apology following a backlash after he ordered the transfer of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher in Bubi District who was not conversant with iSiNdebele language.

President Mnangagwa on Monday removed Simelisizwe Sibanda from the office of deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development.

In his apology, Cde Sibanda, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bubi constituency, said he has noted that his approach to addressing the issue of the teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism.

“I, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, do hereby express my sincere apologies for the concerns arising from my recent actions.

“I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism,” he said.

“I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with her students.”

Cde Sibanda said as a national leader, he realizes that he should have addressed the issue through appropriate channels, and avoiding public platforms that may have fueled the tribal connotations.

He also said he was taking full responsibility for his actions and acknowledges that his approach was wrong.

“I understand that my actions may have perpetuated tribal divisions, and for that, I truly apologise to the whole teaching fraternity and nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that my commitment to our nation’s unity and development has always been genuine. I want to express my gratitude to the public, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, for supporting me during my tenure,” said Cde Sibanda.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served and contributed to the development of our education sector.”

He also extended his apology to the ruling Zanu-PF party, saying he understands the party’s values of unity and inclusivity, and regrets any harm caused by his lack of judgement.

Cde Sibanda said it was his hope that the party and its members will accept his sincere apologies and recognize his commitment to the nation’s progress.

He also thanked President Mnangagwa for entrusting and giving him an opportunity to serve within the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development but regrets letting him down.

“Finally, I remain committed to the nation’s progress under the leadership of our visionary leader His Excellency Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa as we consolidated the gains we have made as we pursue Vision 2030.

“I hope that the public will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation’s unity and progress. I am committed to learning from this experience and growing as a leader,” said Cde Sibanda.