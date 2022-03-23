First bodybuilding event to be held in Harare

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

The first National Federation of Zimbabwe BodyBuilding and Fitness competition this year will be held in Harare over the weekend.

Mr Novice Zimbabwe will take place at the Harare college of Music. It will have five categories from which winners will be crowned and these include junior bodybuilding, woman fitness, men’s fitness, men’s physique and senior bodybuilding.

The categories include juniors’ Under-21, seniors one line-up, ladies’ fitness figure and men’s fitness physique.

Last year’s winners include outgoing Mr Novice Senior Men’s Bodybuilding champion Alister Dimba, outgoing men’s physique champion Pritchard Hoko and outgoing women’s champion Lynette Tom.

This year’s competition is sponsored by TrySupps Zimbabwe.

“We have put everything in place and expect to draw participants from all over the country,” said Ryan Gumbo from TrySupps Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe