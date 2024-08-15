First case of more contagious mpox found outside Africa

Paul Kirby

Sweden’s public health agency has recorded what it says is the first case of a contagious new variant of mpox outside the African continent.

The person became infected during a stay in an area of Africa where there is currently a major outbreak of mpox Clade 1, the agency said.

The news comes just hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak of mpox in parts of Africa was now a public health emergency of international concern.

At least 450 people died during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the disease has since spread to areas of central and east Africa.