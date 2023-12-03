First ever robotic manufacturing solar plant to produce Fossil free energy to be set up in Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

THE country’s power utility, Zesa Holdings has signed three landmark agreements with two international partners to unlock opportunities in clean energy and security for investors into the energy sector.

The agreements with Absolicon amd Greenco were signed today seperately at the Zimbabwe pavilion at Dubai Expo City where the United Nations COP28 is taking place.

Zesa executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata signed the agreements on behalf of Zimbabwe with Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and Members of Parliament from the environment portfolios among other Government officials in attendance.

The agreement with Absolicon will see Zimbabwe constructing the first ever robotic manufacturing solar plant to produce Fossil free energy being set up, while the agreement with Greenco will derisk the energy sector on the part of investors while also taking burden from the fiscus.

The power utility is expected to sign another agreement later today as efforts by Government to unlock foreign direct investment leveraging on the policy of engagement and reengagement bears fruits.