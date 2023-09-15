First FIDE-rated chess tourney for Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube,[email protected]

JUST two months after its establishment, the Victoria Falls Sports Academy has lined up an inaugural International Chess Federation (FIDE) rated tournament to be held between 25 and 29 November.

The tournament will also double as the first ever FIDE Preparatory of Teachers Course from which participants will receive certificates of attendance.

The Victoria Falls Sports Academy was launched in July this year to spearhead the development of chess and becomes one of the legacy projects following the visit by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) delegation led by Chess In Education Commission chairman Jerry Nash of the US.

Nash, FIDE instructor Anzel Laubscher from South Africa, and grandmaster Nigel Short from the UK accompanied him.

Local businesswoman Mercy Mushangwe the inaugural chair, encouraged chess lovers to register.

“The Victoria Falls Sports Academy under the auspices of Zimbabwe Chess Federation is honoured to invite chess players to participate in the Victoria Falls Sports Academy FIDE-rated inaugural tournament that will be held from Saturday the 25th of November to Wednesday the 29th of November at Cresta Sprayview Hotel in Victoria Falls.

“The event doubles as Victoria Falls Sports Academy inauguration tournament and FIDE Preparatory of Teachers Course,” said Mushangwe.

The tournament will feature Under 8, Under 10, Under 12, Under 14 age groups and male and female open categories.

FIDE Chess in Education Commission will conduct the Preparatory of Teachers Course with FIDE Lead instructor Anzel Laubscher.

The tournament and training are open to all, teachers, coaches, and individuals with a passion for teaching chess as an educational tool to develop 21st-century skills.

Mushangwe said participants are encouraged to do both the course and tournament and attendance of the full course is a prerequisite for writing an examination to get a certificate of attendance.

The tournament will be a 9 rounds FIDE rated system event and will be played using digital clocks and pairing will be done using Swiss manager and will be published on www.chess-results.com and players will get an opportunity to be rated.

Victoria Falls is steadily growing as a sports destination which also enhances arrivals.