First game @ second home, Dynamos host FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

TODAY, Harare’s beloved football club, Dynamos, will embark on an unexpected journey as they take the field at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo to play host to FC Platinum. It is a spectacle that few football enthusiasts could have ever imagined, witnessing the iconic Glamour Boys, also known as DeMbare or the Seven Million club, adopting the home of Highlanders as their own.

The decision to move to Barbourfields Stadium was born out of necessity as the lack of suitable stadiums in Harare forced the football giants to move to the City of Kings and Queens.

The move caught the attention of the Presidium, with Vice-President Chiwenga acknowledging the inconvenience.

“Now you are forced to travel all the way to Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo to watch your team, Dynamos.”

These words were spoken during a rally where the Vice-President urged the electorate to support President Mnangagwa and ruling Zanu-PF candidates in order to address the inefficiency of the Harare City Council, which led to the deterioration of Rufaro Stadium and Gwanzura Stadium.

Rufaro, the cherished home of Dynamos, was condemned and shut down in 2019, rendering it unfit to host PSL matches. As a result, DeMbare and other Harare clubs had to share the National Sports Stadium.

Unfortunately, even the National Sports Stadium has now been closed for maintenance, leaving Harare Premiership clubs, including Dynamos, Caps United and others, scrambling to find alternative venues. In their wisdom, Dynamos’ management chose Barbourfields Stadium and today, following Caps United’s recent loss to Highlanders at the same venue, another thrilling encounter awaits as DeMbare hosts FC Platinum.

It may seem peculiar that Dynamos now calls Barbourfields Stadium their home, a staggering 438 kilometres away from their base. However, despite the distance, the familiar and passionate support they receive at Barbourfields Stadium will make them feel at ease.

Dynamos have often referred to Barbourfields Stadium as their second home, acknowledging the fervent fans who often out-sing their rivals, Highlanders, when the two teams clash at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of soccer.

However, the atmosphere today will differ from the usual intensity of a Dynamos versus Highlanders match. Dynamos will undoubtedly have a larger fan base but FC Platinum will also have their fair share of neutrals, including some Highlanders followers, supporting them from the sidelines.

Only three points separate these two sides, with FC Platinum, who are eyeing their fifth consecutive Premiership title, sitting in third place with 24 points.

If they defeat Dynamos, the reigning champions can temporarily claim the top spot in the league standings. Ahead of them are Ngezi Platinum Stars with 26 points and Highlanders with 25 points, both playing tomorrow against Sheasham and Triangle United, respectively.

Intriguingly, a victory for Dynamos today could see them displace FC Platinum from their position as DeMbare has amassed 21 points and boasts a superior goal difference. These permutations set the stage for an exciting encounter. Last season, Dynamos and FC Platinum played out two goalless draws in their league encounters.

The desire to continue their winning streaks will serve as additional motivation for both teams to put on a captivating display. Dynamos enters the match having won their last two outings, triumphing over ZPC Kariba 3-0 and beating Black Rhinos 2-1 at Bata Stadium last weekend.

On the other hand, FC Platinum are on a roll, being the only Premiership side to have won their last four consecutive matches with narrow 1-0 victories over ZPC Kariba, Greenfuel and Black Rhinos followed by a convincing 2-0 win against Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum’s defence has not conceded a goal in 360 minutes of play, highlighting the solidity of their backline led by goalkeeper Wallace Magalane along with Gift Mbweti, Nomore Chinyerere, Kelvin Mangiza and Gift Bello.

Dynamos’ coach, Hebert Maruwa will rely on his strikers, Eli Ilunga, Emmanuel Paga and Tinashe Makanda. They however, have to be at their sharpest and find a way to breach FC Platinum’s resolute defence.

While the spotlight shines on the thrilling encounter at Barbourfields Stadium, another celebrated Harare side, Caps United, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Highlanders last weekend as they face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

The match poses a challenge for Caps United as Bulawayo Chiefs are also nursing their wounds from a 2-0 home loss to Greenfuel and would want a win. What is in Makepekepe’s favour is that Bulawayo Chiefs will be under the guidance of assistant coach Joseph Sibindi following head coach Lizwe Sweswe’s resignation.

Highlanders who are continuing their unbeaten run in the Premiership this season, will host Triangle United at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow aiming to extend their impressive streak to 14 games.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match day 14 fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve Stadium), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields Stadium), Greenfuel v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Sheasham v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Baobab)