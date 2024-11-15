First group under the transformative Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model graduates at Nust

Online Writer

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – Chancellor of all State Universities, President Mnangagwa, has officially declared the congregation of the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) as the 30th Graduation Ceremony.

Zimpapers Bulawayo staffers and former interns are part of 3 201 graduands from eight faculties being capped by the Chancellor.

The 30th Graduation Ceremony is particularly symbolic, marking the first group of graduates under the transformative Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model. This educational framework emphasises innovation and the integration of local heritage into the curriculum, aiming to better prepare students for the challenges of the modern workforce.

As Nust continues to lead in educational reform, this milestone event underscores the university’s commitment to producing graduates equipped with relevant skills and knowledge to drive national development.

The ceremony is expected to attract significant attention, highlighting the achievements of the university and its students.