First international solo gig for poetess Sonkomose

Mbulelo Mpofu , [email protected]

After her stand-out performance at the recent Bulawayo Creative Showcase held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo, poetess, Sonkomose, (real name Lyndah Talent Sibanda) secured a prestigious invitation to the two-day “So Creative Summit” which kicks off at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg next Thursday.

This becomes her first international gig as a solo performer.

The Sunduza Dance Ensemble member confirmed the developments to Chronicle Showbiz.

“I recently received an email from Alby Michaels on behalf of The British Council (BC), inviting me to deliver the official Vote of Thanks at the upcoming summit.

“I’m so excited and proud of myself for being nominated among many great spoken word experts in the country.

“In addition to my closing note, the email also confirmed that I will support the keynote address by the British Council’s director of arts, Skinder Hundal, which will be bordering around the topic, ‘A narrative of new frontiers in global consciousness with Skinder Hundal MBE’ (United Kingdom), which will set the scene for new conversation and ways of consumption, and storytelling,” she said.

The multi-lingual poetess will do poetic interludes aligned to Hundal’s keynote address.

She paid homage to the Sunduza Dance Ensemble for significantly contributing to the “confidence and the expansive network of my solo career.

“They have also helped me reach diverse audiences, leading to one opportunity after another.

“Additionally, I have learned many of the performing techniques that I apply in my presentations,” she said.

Sonkomose expressed her hope to create more networks and become well-equipped with the skills to utilise the digital space effectively, grow in the arts business and most importantly, have fun.

The highly anticipated summit, initiated by the British Council and organised by Arterial Network South Africa, is a ground-breaking event, which has become a beacon of inspiration and collaboration for creative entrepreneurs and innovators across the African continent.

The summit first embarked on its inaugural journey in Johannesburg back in February 2019, under the visionary stewardship of Arterial Network South Africa.

Building on the success of its debut, the summit continued to gather momentum, with the second edition hosted in Zimbabwe in March 2020, spearheaded by the Stimulus Africa Foundation.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, prompting the summit to adapt and host a Digital MeetUp in 2021.

Undeterred by the circumstances, 2022 marked a triumphant return to physical gatherings, complemented by digital components.

Now, in 2024, the stage is set for the next chapter of the “So Creative Summit”, which will delve into the theme of “Emergence”.

This theme encompasses a multitude of facets that are central to the programme’s objectives.

It explores the emergence of new work and businesses, new ideas and the emergence of Africa’s creative growth and identity.

Moreover, the summit aims to celebrate the emergence of talented creatives and entrepreneurs in the room, as well as the emergence of new perspectives on cultural work and African narratives.

The “So Creative Summit” also seeks to highlight the emergence of new research and the impact of technology on the fast-evolving digital space.

The anticipation surrounding this year’s Summit is palpable, as it promises to bring together a diverse array of creative minds, industry experts, thought leaders and change-makers. —@MbuleloMpofu