First Ladies of Zimbabwe and Botswana visit Agric for She Programme Beneficiary and Cancer Mobile Hospital

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa together with her counterpart the First Lady of Botswana Mrs Neo Jane Masisi on Thursday toured one of the “Agric For She programme” beneficiaries Gogo Getrude Mbire’s homestead in Waterfalls, Harare.

Projects that were toured by the two First Ladies proved that the Agric for She programme empowers women and it’s not only centred on crops but also poultry.

Mrs Masisi also had a tour of the state of the art Cancer Mobile Hospital which was gifted to Angel of Hope Foundation by the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko.