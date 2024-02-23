First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Botswana First Lady Tour National Museum of the Liberation

Online Reporter

THE First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her counterpart the First Lady of Botswana Mrs Neo Jane Masisi toured the National Museum of the Liberation in Harare.

Mrs Masisi watered the Botswana tree and she also toured the office of the First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr Mnangagwa at Zimbabwe House.