First Lady donates to major referral hospitals in Harare & Bulawayo

Tendai Rupapa and Sikhumbuzo Moyo

PROVIDING patients with proper nutrition helps them to speedily heal and bolster their strength.

It is against this background that the country’s health ambassador and philanthropist First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, yesterday donated a consignment of rice and mealie-meal to major referral hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo as part of her efforts to augment supplies for patients at the health facilities.

Beneficiaries included Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Chitungwiza Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Mpilo Central Hospital and Mbuya Nehanda Maternity hospital.

This is not the first time the mother of the nation has provided hospitals with food and other basic necessities as she does so regularly. She also promotes the consumption of traditional dishes which boast high nutritional benefits and medicinal properties.

Old people’s homes and orphanages are also regular recipients of food support from the First Lady who treasures nutrition for all and sundry.

Yesterday, each hospital received five tonnes of maize meal and 200kg rice.

Receiving the consignment, representatives of the benefiting hospitals paid tribute to Dr Mnangagwa for her regular support, saying it was a reflection of her love for all the country’s citizens.

The public relations officer for Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Mrs Greater Mafara, said the food would go a long way in improving the nutrition for patients at the medical facility.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Her Excellency, the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa, for donating to our hospitals. It’s not the first time that she has done so. At this juncture, the food items are very important because nutrition is part of treatment when it comes to managing our patients,” she said with a huge smile.

“We can give medicines, but without good nutrition, it will be of no use so this is very important. She has shown her love through these regular donations and this shows that she is the mother to the whole nation by recognising everyone including patients in hospitals.”

Director of operations for Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Mr Edson Mundenda shared similar sentiments.

“We are quite grateful for the gesture by the First Lady as it will go a long way in alleviating the food situation for patients. We are so grateful, particularly coming at this time of the year when resources will be scarce, but now when you get such a donation we can only thank the First Lady because it will help the hospital and improve the nutrition side of patients because food is a basic human need,” he said.

Acting director of operations at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Mr Orient Dube paid glowing tribute to the mother of the nation for her regular interventions.

“We are here again to accept another donation that we have been given by Amai, the First Lady Her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. We are very grateful for what she keeps on doing for us,” he said.

“We are going to ensure it is going to be used for its intended purpose. We are going to ensure that our patients are going to be fed with the mealie-meal and the rice that Amai has provided us with. Without rice and mealie-meal, the hospital will suffer because our patients will suffer from malnutrition.”

UBH senior nursing officer who is also the hospital’s public relations officer, Mrs Nobuhle Thaka said the donation came as a surprise and thanked the First Lady for the gesture.

“This is a surprise for us as an institution, but at the same time, this is typical of our mother. She is so motherly and always thinks of the less privileged and we are so excited to have so much mealie-meal and rice,” said Mrs Thaka.

She said UBH has three kitchens, the main one for patients, Lady Rodwell for expecting mothers and the kitchen where student nurses are served their meals.

“On a daily basis, we use about 50kg of mealie-meal and 60 kg of rice for all these kitchens. To the First Lady, I would like to appreciate this gesture,” said Mrs Thaka.

“As a health practitioner, I can administer medication, but the patient also needs food for the medicine to properly work. The donation is great news and our patients are guaranteed of a good diet which will enhance their recovery process.”

A patient at the health facility, Ms Rainmore Ndlovu said the donation gives them hope.

“This gives me so much hope as a patient here at UBH. The donation by the First Lady will go a long way in aiding our healing,” she said.

Another patient, Ms Sisasenkosi Moyo thanked Dr Mnangagwa, saying as patients, they will forever remain grateful to her benevolence.

“It gives us hope of a continued good and healthy diet and all this is because of umama wethu,” she said.

Mr Munashe Zibako, who is also a patient said: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank our First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa for thinking about us and we are now guaranteed of full recovery.”

Mpilo Hospital chief executive officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said as an institution, they were very grateful for the gesture by the First Lady.

“As management, we wish to sincerely thank the First Lady Dr Mnangagwa for this generous donation,” he said.

This is not the first time for Dr Mnangagwa to donate to the referral hospitals in Bulawayo as she has previously donated medical beds, surgical gloves, drip stands, baby welcome kits as well as groceries.

Angel of Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation which works with many partners and well-wishers and the mother of the nation ensures all donated goods reach the intended beneficiaries.

Amai Mnangagwa has always been working closely with hospitals around the country providing food, clothing and blankets for newly born babies and their mothers including hospital beds.

Through her foundation, she has also been actively involved in mobilising other resources and equipment for hospitals across the country.