First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Launches Matabeleland Widows Chapter

Online Writer

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has officially launched the Matabeleland First Lady Widows Chapter at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

The event marks a significant step in supporting widows in the region, aligning with the First Lady’s ongoing commitment to empowerment and community development.

During the launch, Dr Mnangagwa distributed food supplies to three provinces: Bulawayo, Matabeleland South, and Matabeleland North. This initiative aims to address food insecurity and provide immediate relief to vulnerable families in these areas.

In an effort to empower widows economically, the First Lady donated 4 500 chicks along with a complete feed package, ranging from starter to finisher levels, enabling the recipients to initiate their own poultry projects. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance livelihoods and promote self-sufficiency among widows in Matabeleland.

The establishment of the Matabeleland Widows Chapter is expected to foster community support, facilitate skills training, and create networks for widows, helping them to overcome challenges and improve their quality of life.