First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, musician Albert Nyathi among MSU graduands

Patrick Chitumba Online Writer

The Midlands State University (MSU) 25th graduation ceremony is underway at the university’s Gweru campus, with President Mnangagwa presiding over the event. As the Chancellor of all State universities, President Mnangagwa led the academic procession into the main hall, marking the commencement of the prestigious ceremony.



This year, a total of 6 479 graduands will receive their qualifications, highlighting MSU’s continued contribution to higher education and the development of skilled professionals in Zimbabwe.

A key moment of the day is the conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management upon the First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa. Her achievement underscores her dedication to academic excellence and national development.



Among the notable graduands is celebrated poet and cultural icon Albert Nyathi, who will be awarded a Master of Philosophy Degree in Ethnomusicology, recognizing his contributions to the arts and cultural heritage