First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa tours Zimbabwe Agricultural Show exhibits

Online Writer

DR Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lady of ZIMBABWE, toured exhibits at the 2024 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Friday.



She was accompanied by Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga and the Minister of Tourism, Barbara Rwodzi.

As the nation’s Health Ambassador, Dr Mnangagwa visited several key exhibits, including the Ministry of Health and Child Care stand, the Angel of Hope mobile clinics, the Mozambique stand, various farmers’ stands, and the SeedCo exhibit.

“The First Lady’s visits to these important agricultural and health-focused displays shows her commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s farmers, promoting public health, and advancing the country’s development,” said a Government spokesperson.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is the country’s premier annual exhibition of agricultural technology, livestock, produce, and other rural innovations.

This year’s event, themed “Synergies for Increased Productivity,” has drawn large crowds eager to learn about the latest advancements in the agriculture sector.