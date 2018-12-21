First Lady spreads Christmas cheer to southern region

The First Lady Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa, through Angel of Hope Foundation, yesterday donated blankets, stationery and foodstuffs worth thousands of dollars to Bulawayo charities. The picture shows some of the goods.

Chronicle Reporters

FIRST Lady Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday spread the Christmas cheer in the country’s southern region by donating goodies worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scores of children and old people’s homes and charity organisations.

A total of 17 children’s homes and old people’s homes benefited in Bulawayo.

The First Lady extended her giving hand to churches in Bulawayo by donating tonnes of maize and rice to be distributed to the needy.

Cde Mnangagwa donated the goods under the nationwide Christmas Hamper programme aptly titled Isandla Esiphayo #IsandleSiphayo2018/Ruoko Runopa #RuokoRunopa2018/ Giving Hand #GivingHand2018 launched on Tuesday.

In a speech read on her behalf by Ms Ruvimbo Kwari at the handover ceremony at SOS Children’s Village in Bulawayo yesterday Cde Mnangagwa said the goods were a gesture for Christmas.

“Angel of Hope (AOH) in partnership with Higher Life Foundation (HLF) have once again come together this December to bring a smile and make a difference in the lives of those less privileged in our society. The nationwide distribution drive will target 100 children’s homes, 25 old people’s homes and 16 institutions of people with disabilities,” she said.

She said all the 10 provinces will have distribution centres.

The First Lady said a total of 17 Christmas hampers will be distributed to a total of 11 children’s homes, four old people’s homes and two institutions of people with disability in Bulawayo.

“Thank you for this opportunity and I pray for a prosperous 2019 for you and your loved ones,” she said.

Chief executive officer of the Angel of Hope Foundation, Ms Busi Marandure said the programme is expected to benefit 5 497 people in children’s homes, old people’s homes and the people living with disabilities around the country.

“This programme is intended to bring hope and to assist those that are most needy in our society.

“We are targeting to assist 4 018 children in children’s homes, 511 elderly people and 968 people living with disabilities,” said Ms Marandure.

Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs, Cde Judith Ncube yesterday met churches and presented to them the donation by the First Lady.

“These items were donated under the Ministry of Women Affairs and we agreed that let’s identify churches and homes that we can give. Some of you look after orphans and disadvantaged groups.

From the little that you will get please go and assist the less privileged, they need you they need us, let’s work together,” said Cde Ncube.

Cde Ncube said 18 churches will benefit from the 60 tonnes and 24 tonnes of rice donated by Cde Mnangagwa.

In Gwanda, the First Lady donated groceries to children’s homes, reception centres for minors and old people’s homes in Matabeleland South Province.

Speaking yesterday during the handover of groceries at the Gwanda Old People’s Home on behalf on the First Lady Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Abednico Ncube said this intervention will go a long way in addressing challenges faced in these institutions.

It was all smiles for the disadvantaged children and elderly in Matabeleland North when Cde Mnangagwa donated an assortment of goodies that include cases of rice, cooking oil, sugar, soya mince, beans, salt, washing soap, sanitary wear, stationery, toothpaste and blankets to various institutions working with disadvantaged people at the Catholic Church run Dete Old People’s Home.

Ninety-six disadvantaged children from four children’s homes namely Sunrise Children’s Home in Binga, Rose of Charity in Hwange, Harvest Family Village and Khayelihle (both in Umguza) and 32 elderly from Chinotimba and Dete old people’s homes in Hwange district will benefit from the donation which will surely spice up their Christmas holiday.

Deputy director in Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Cde Richard Moyo’s office Mr Tapera Mugoriya handed over the donation assisted by officials from the Social Welfare Department and Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Provincial members.

In Masvingo Christmas came early at Alpha Cottage Children’s Home, which falls under the Department of Social welfare.

Other homes which received the donations include Mutikizizi Old People’s Home from Bikita, Copota School of the Blind from Zimuto, Chingele Children’s Home, Chambuta Children’s Home both from Chiredzi, among others.

Handing over donated products that include groceries and two-in-one blankets, Masvingo Minister of State for provincial affairs Ezra Chadzamira hailed the First Lady’s philanthropic gesture towards the less privileged members of the society.

“Our First Lady has also donated 1 000 goats which will assist the less privileged communities in Masvingo. She donated the animals when she visited Masvingo recently,” he said.