First Lady urges nation to turn to God

Online Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored citizens to pray for the nation in the wake of Covid-19 which has killed thousands of people and left many others hospitalised globally.

She also urged citizens to respect the 21-day directive by Government to stay at home and practice good hygiene to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Amai Mnangagwa said as Angel of Hope Foundation, they were working hard reaching out to local and international partners so that the foundation assists in the fight against the virus. She said she was mobilising resources that she will hand over soon.

“As the patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, I am working hard mobilising resources from our local and international partners so that as a foundation we assist in the fight against Covid-19. I have some responses already and very soon Angel of Hope will hand over some of the equipment and resources we are mobilising,” she said.