First Lady’s philanthropic works excite tourism players…as Hotplate Grillhouse donates new branch to Angel of Hope Foundation widows

Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri showcasing the restaurant's dishes to First Lady Dr Mnangagwa at the restaurant’s exhibition stand at ZITF 2022

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE immense contribution by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to uplifting communities through her Angel of Hope Foundation has not gone unnoticed as tourism players have shown keen interest in seeing her dream realise fruitful results.

Such is the story behind the collaboration of Hotplate Grillhouse which is set to donate its new branch at Market Square in Harare to widows identified and selected by the Angel of Hope Foundation next month.

This will be the second time Hotplate Grillhouse works with First Lady as they once donated one of their branches along Samora Machel in Harare to the organisation whose zeal is to assist the needy.

Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri said as a fast-growing food outlet, they stand guided and principled by the need to uplift the lives of the general public.

“Hotplate Grillhouse Market Square has built and set up a fully kitted restaurant and this shop will be donated through Angel of Hope Foundation who will in turn have widows they have selected owning and operating the store. Profits generated from this store will be for the Foundation.

“Angel of Hope Foundation will also select two widows from each of the 10 provinces who will be employed at the restaurant and accommodated in Harare,” he said.

On how such a vision came about, Muneri said: “As an upcoming brand, we want to add value as we grow. Our aim is to make a difference in what we do and impact lives positively, more than just making profits like ordinary business models. We’re here to make a difference and grow within Zimbabwe.

“We’re a brand for the people and aim to impact lives as much as we can,” said Muneri.

