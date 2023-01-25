First Mutupo-Isibongo golf tourney set for February

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE first Mutupo-Isibongo golf tournament of the year is set to take place on February 17 at Royal Harare Golf Club.

The upcoming event will be the second edition of the exciting tournament.

It is inspired by culture, pride, identity and sport as it features different totems from all over the country.

The defending champions of the tournament are the Hungwe golfers who proved strong for over 10 totems represented in the previous edition.

The totems present last year are Soko, Moyo, Mhofu, Shumba, Nzou, Shiri, Hwesa, Mbizi, Beta, Gwai, Gumbo, Gushungo, Nhewa, Mbeva, Chihwa, Dziva, Ngara and Humba.

The tournament is set to be staged in nine provinces, with only Matabeleland South missing out due to not having a golf club.

Tournament schedule for the year: Saturday March 25 Bindura Golf Club, Mashonaland Central

Saturday April 29, Bulawayo Country Club, Bulawayo

Saturday May 13, Kadoma Golf Club, Mashonaland West

Saturday June 17 Hwange Golf Club, Matabeleland North

Saturday July 22 Gweru Golf Club, Midlands

Saturday August 5 Marondera Golf Club, Mashonaland East

Saturday September 2, Masvingo Golf Club, Masvingo

Saturday October 28, Hillside Golf Club, Manicaland

Friday November 24, Police Golf Club, Harare (Finals)

Saturday November 25 Police Golf Club, Harare (Finals) – @brandon_malvin