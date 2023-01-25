First Mutupo-Isibongo golf tourney set for February

The Chronicle
Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter
THE first Mutupo-Isibongo golf tournament of the year is set to take place on February 17 at Royal Harare Golf Club.
The upcoming event will be the second edition of the exciting tournament.
It is inspired by culture, pride, identity and sport as it features different totems from all over the country.
The defending champions of the tournament are the Hungwe golfers who proved strong for over 10 totems represented in the previous edition.
The totems present last year are Soko, Moyo, Mhofu, Shumba, Nzou, Shiri, Hwesa, Mbizi, Beta, Gwai, Gumbo, Gushungo, Nhewa, Mbeva, Chihwa, Dziva, Ngara and Humba.
The tournament is set to be staged in nine provinces, with only Matabeleland South missing out due to not having a golf club.
Tournament schedule for the year: Saturday March 25 Bindura Golf Club, Mashonaland Central
Saturday April 29, Bulawayo Country Club, Bulawayo
Saturday May 13, Kadoma Golf Club, Mashonaland West
Saturday June 17 Hwange Golf Club, Matabeleland North
Saturday July 22 Gweru Golf Club, Midlands
Saturday August 5 Marondera Golf Club, Mashonaland East
Saturday September 2, Masvingo Golf Club, Masvingo
Saturday October 28, Hillside Golf Club, Manicaland
Friday November 24, Police Golf Club, Harare (Finals)
Saturday November 25 Police Golf Club, Harare (Finals) – @brandon_malvin