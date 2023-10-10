First Premiership goal excites Ricaldo

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

Greenfuel attacking midfielder Ricaldo Sibanda scored his much awaited first goal for his Premier side in their 1-0 victory over Cranborne Bullets at Greenfuel Stadium last Sunday.

He joined the Chisumbanje team after a good season with Zifa Southern Region Division One unbeaten log leaders Arenel Movers. He said he is happy that he has broken his goal duck and expects to do better.

“I am very happy that my first goal was a very important one for the team as it was enough to hand us the maximum points against Cranborne. My hope is that from here on, I go on to score many goals for the team,” said Sibanda.

His side will play their next match against Black Rhinos away from home in a re-arranged fixture which has been necessitated by this weekend’s international break as the national team will play Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.